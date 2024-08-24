Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) CEO Sells $575,366.96 in Stock

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 14,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $575,366.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERA opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.43, a current ratio of 21.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vera Therapeutics from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 14,689 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 170,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,381 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $17,087,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

