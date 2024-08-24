Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Gap Down to $9.50

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.50, but opened at $9.25. Veradigm shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 3,790 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Veradigm by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

