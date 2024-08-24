Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.88

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 150,719 shares traded.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 2.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. Research analysts predict that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

