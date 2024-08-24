Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.
Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
