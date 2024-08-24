Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Viasat alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.36. Viasat has a 1 year low of $11.76 and a 1 year high of $29.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.16. Viasat had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Cpp Investment Board Private H sold 2,811,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $55,947,695.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,545,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,146.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viasat

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 816,478 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 750,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $17,511,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viasat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,532,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,711,000 after buying an additional 348,166 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $5,936,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $3,531,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viasat

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.