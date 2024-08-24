Vicus Capital Buys 1,144 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of VOD opened at $9.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

