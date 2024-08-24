Vicus Capital Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 209.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 657 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

