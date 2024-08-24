Vicus Capital Purchases New Shares in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.0514 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

HLN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

