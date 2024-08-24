Viking (NYSE:VIK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VIK. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Viking in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viking from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Viking in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of VIK stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Viking has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

