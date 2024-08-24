Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Stock Price Down 0.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $63.51 and last traded at $64.15. Approximately 578,291 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 4,693,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.76.

Specifically, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.72, for a total transaction of $397,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $662,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $164,609,397.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director J Matthew Singleton sold 16,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $995,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VKTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after purchasing an additional 311,681 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

