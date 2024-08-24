Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Shares Gap Down to $11.25

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.25, but opened at $10.79. Vinci Partners Investments shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 7,327 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68. The company has a market cap of $594.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 231.1% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 510,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 356,569 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 139,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 94,467 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vinci Partners Investments by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 79,945 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Partners Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

