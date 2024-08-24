Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 83 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.84.

Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Virtus Duff & Phelps Clean Energy ETF (VCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in clean energy companies from around the world. VCLN was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by Virtus.

