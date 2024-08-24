Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.79. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 177,849 shares trading hands.

Vistagen Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 3,421.85%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistagen Therapeutics

About Vistagen Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTGN. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Vistagen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 88,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the period. StemPoint Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 1,848,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,554,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.

