Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.49

Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and traded as high as $3.79. Vistagen Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 177,849 shares trading hands.
The company has a market cap of $99.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20.
Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Vistagen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.45% and a negative net margin of 3,421.85%. The business had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.
About Vistagen Therapeutics
Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focus to transform the treatment landscape for individuals living with anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's pipeline includes six clinical stage product candidates, including five investigational agents belonging to drugs known as pherines.
