Vito Giannola Sells 5,499 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stock

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) EVP Vito Giannola sold 5,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $99,476.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,787.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $19.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.37.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $141.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 9.38%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 630,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 938,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $9,419,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

