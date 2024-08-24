Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.34

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.50. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 17,195 shares traded.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
