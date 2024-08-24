Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.34

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.50. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 17,195 shares traded.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.22.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 3.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 509.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 193,343 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 13.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,683,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,314,000 after buying an additional 440,671 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, RPO LLC increased its holdings in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 61,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

