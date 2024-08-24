Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.86.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

WBA stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $16.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 301,955 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 125,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 79,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 48,065 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,389 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

