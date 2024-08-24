Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Gap Up to $13.46

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.46, but opened at $13.79. Warby Parker shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 36,824 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48.

In other news, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 7,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total value of $120,628.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,790.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,848,537 shares of company stock worth $91,938,722. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warby Parker

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 78,702 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,542,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Warby Parker by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,258,000 after purchasing an additional 607,352 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 37.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after buying an additional 61,004 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

Featured Articles

