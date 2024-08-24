Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0356 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This is a boost from Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Stock Performance

Shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wärtsilä Oyj Abp will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp offers technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers engine power plant products, such as gas, multi-fuel, and diesel engines; GEMS Digital Energy Platform, a smart software platform that monitors, controls, and optimizes energy assets on site and portfolio levels; GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated energy storage solution, which enables ease of deployment and sustainable energy optimization; GEMS Power Plant Controllers; GEMS Fleet Director, which provides centralized real-time visibility into a global fleet of power plants; and GEMS Grid Controller that conducts intelligent grid control and optimized power management for microgrids of various sizes.

