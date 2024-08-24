Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.22

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.22 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 40.22 ($0.52). Watchstone Group shares last traded at GBX 40.22 ($0.52), with a volume of 364 shares traded.
Watchstone Group Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 40.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.41.
About Watchstone Group
Watchstone Group plc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Watchstone Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Lumen: Among Top Performers Last Month, Still Has Warning Signs
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Baidu’s Strong Quarter Proves a Smart Pick for Michael Burry
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Intuit Beats Q4 Earnings: AI, Dividends, and a Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Watchstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watchstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.