Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,435 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 9.2% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,037.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNDR. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Schneider National Stock Performance

SNDR opened at $27.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.37. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. Schneider National’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

