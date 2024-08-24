Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 280 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,080 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Manhattan Associates by 9.7% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 4.6% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.43.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total transaction of $1,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,872,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $262.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.98 and a 200 day moving average of $238.37. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.97 and a 1 year high of $266.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.87 and a beta of 1.50.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.83 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.54% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

