Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 339 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,014,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,544 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,084. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $82.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $92.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

