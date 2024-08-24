Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 4,856 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,266 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 6,811,783 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,570,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,052,000 after purchasing an additional 422,920 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PBR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.30 to $16.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous Variable dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

