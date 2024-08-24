Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PVH by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in PVH by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $105.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PVH from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.81.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

