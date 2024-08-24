Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,503 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 258,275 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $50,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE POR opened at $47.72 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.43 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on POR

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.