Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BITO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 170.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,154,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,695,000 after buying an additional 12,081,007 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 906,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after acquiring an additional 309,754 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,996,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 538,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,377,000 after purchasing an additional 158,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO opened at $20.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

