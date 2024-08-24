Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000.

Shares of OIH opened at $302.58 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52-week low of $278.63 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

