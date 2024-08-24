Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,648 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 260,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 229.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 34,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 160.0% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 42,623 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 83,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,135 and sold 11,057 shares valued at $191,141. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.48. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.67. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

