Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys 598 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 66,362 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,930 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $74.08 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average of $90.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.12. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.34 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VAC. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $106.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

