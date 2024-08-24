Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 23,186 Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $238,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $749,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sila Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $406,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SILA opened at $23.70 on Friday. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%.

About Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

See Also

