Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $484,000 Stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after acquiring an additional 807,460 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Announces Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

