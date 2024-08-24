Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $485,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $929,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after purchasing an additional 106,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.72. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.32 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

