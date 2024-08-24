Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $492,000 Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $11,446,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of National Grid by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGG. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

Shares of NGG opened at $66.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.61.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

