Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $501,000 Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Palo DS Manager LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $14,174,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 330,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,911 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 614.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 15,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $699,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.4 %

VRSN stock opened at $179.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day moving average is $182.24. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $220.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.90.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. The business had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.