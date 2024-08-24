Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) by 279.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Immunome were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Immunome during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,268,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunome by 26.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter valued at $14,660,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Immunome in the first quarter worth $10,994,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IMNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Immunome in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Immunome Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $15.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $926.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Activity at Immunome

In other news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $49,089.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

