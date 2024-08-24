Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,661 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,539 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $101.83 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $129.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $979.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $610,285 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AKAM

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.