Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $523,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $124.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $913.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.75.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

