Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738,345 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.96.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

