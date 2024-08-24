Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OVV opened at $43.34 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

