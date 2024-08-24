Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,251 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $43.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is 4.76%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

(Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.