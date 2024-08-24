Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,410 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 32,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 25.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 8,543 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.72 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.0959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

