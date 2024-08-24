WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $93.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. WEC Energy Group traded as high as $92.49 and last traded at $92.44, with a volume of 606682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.75.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.85.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at $213,335.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 158.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

