Wedbush Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $138.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVDA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $128.80) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,358,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,474,135,774.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 503,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,170,723 shares of company stock worth $616,106,141 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

