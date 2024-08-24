Wedbush Trims Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Target Price to $150.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.90.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $139.57 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $174.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.15 and a 200 day moving average of $141.80.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total transaction of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

