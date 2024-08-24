Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ WB opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Weibo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Weibo by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

