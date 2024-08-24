Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Price Target Cut to $7.50 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ WB opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. Weibo has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.61.
Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. Weibo had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Research analysts predict that Weibo will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
