Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $437.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Weibo’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Weibo Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $7.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. Weibo has a one year low of $7.17 and a one year high of $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Weibo from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.23.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.
