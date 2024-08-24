Wells Fargo & Company Raises Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.15.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $259.95 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,759,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total value of $11,922,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,672 shares of company stock valued at $115,938,834 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 3,717.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

