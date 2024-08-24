Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Welltower during the first quarter worth $43,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on WELL. Wedbush upped their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Welltower Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $117.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.45 billion, a PE ratio of 145.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

