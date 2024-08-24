Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $174.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $157.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WLK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Westlake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Westlake from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.83.

Westlake stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 12-month low of $112.77 and a 12-month high of $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Westlake by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,334,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,961,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Westlake by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,395,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Westlake by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 223,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,348,000 after buying an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,179,000. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

