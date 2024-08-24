Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPM. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $62.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.10 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The business had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.69%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 809,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,048,000 after purchasing an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.