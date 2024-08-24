Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLRD) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 3,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Cable Car Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 2.0% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

